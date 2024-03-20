Listen Live
News

Tyla & Travis Scott “Water Remix,” PARTYNEXDOOR “R E A L W O M A N” & More | Daily Visuals 3.20.24

Travis Scott and Tyla get steamy with it and PARTYNEXTDOOR might be getting set up. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mugler H&M Global Launch Event

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Travis Scott is at that point in his career where he doesn’t do many features as he doesn’t have to thanks to his massive success, but when an artist does land a cameo from Cactus Jack, best believe it’s going to be a big deal.

Up and coming crooner, Tyla was able to secure such a blessing and in her and Travis Scott’s visuals to “Water (Remix),” and and Travis seduce each other from opposite sides of a glass cube before ultimately ending up face-to-face and grooving together. Y’all know she getting those “Friends and Family” exclusive Travis Scott Jordans now. We lowkey hatin.’

The PARTYNEXTDOOR meanwhile returns after a lengthy hiatus and in his clip for “R E A L W O M A N,” PND tries to woo a woman at the bar not knowing that she lives the trife life that could leave him unconscious in a hotel room. Be safe out there, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On featuring Voice Watkins, 42 Dugg, and more.

TYLA & TRAVIS SCOTT – “WATER REMIX”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “R E A L W O M A N”

DRAG-ON FT. VOICE WATKINS – “2PAC”

42 DUGG – “WOCK N RED”

YSW FLACO – “IN & OUT”

DU DAMAGE – “SPEAKING ON ME”

KA ZODIAK FT. KILLAH PRIEST – “USE MY MIND”

CHANELLY – “21 BARS”

Tyla & Travis Scott “Water Remix,” PARTYNEXDOOR “R E A L W O M A N” & More | Daily Visuals 3.20.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See 21 Savage!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

St. Patrick's Day Beer Garden
Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Columbus

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Penn State v Ohio State
Ohio

Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Leah's Lemonade X Bambi
Leah's Lemonade

Bambi Talks New Book ‘Mommy, I Want to Go Home,’ Talks Ex Scrappy, Erica Mena Exit, Hate, & More!

C.J. Stroud at NFL Combine
Celebrity News

Former Buckeye CJ Stroud Makes ‘Platinum’ Donation To OSU

Music

Music For The People: Watch ‘Jammin’ Come To Life In First Clip From ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close