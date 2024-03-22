Nessa Is Reportedly “Upset” After Funk Flex Gets Her Slot On Hot 97

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Hot 97 is looking to switch up their programming. The legendary radio station is reportedly giving Nessa’s afternoon slot to Funk Flex.

Page Six is reporting that the broadcasting company will be making some changes to their daily schedule. The celebrity news site says that two of their biggest names will be doing a switch. According to one of their unnamed sources, Funk Flex will soon be manning the station’s famed 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. slot. This drive time spot is currently held by Nessa, who is reportedly “upset” on how the move was handled. “Hot 97 executives didn’t even respect her enough to call her directly about the changes, but informed her team of the change, leaving Nessa feeling blindsided,” the source said.

“Nessa has accomplished a lot [broadcasting] so to move her to nights is not only disrespectful but it would totally interrupt spending time with her child,” the insider added. “She is really upset about the time switch and is looking into ways to keeping her schedule as is after all it is what she signed up for.” After Angie Martinez announced her departure in 2014, Nessa was announced as her replacement in 2015. According to Nielsen, Nessa On Air is ranked No. 1 within the 18-34 age group.

As expected, the news of the switch landed on Flex’s radar. He took to Instagram to dismiss the hearsay.

“@NYPOST WOAH? THAT INFO AINT 100 PERCENT ACCURATE? ! UMMMMMM? ME AND NESSA ROLLING TOGETHER! COULD IT BE THAT SOMEONE ELSE IS TIGHT? (YOU THINK WE DONT SEE U?) he wrote. Additionally, the famed DJ shared a video of him and Nessa having lunch with the rest of the staff.

Hot 97 has yet to formally address the speculation.

