Listen Live
News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Francis Scott Key bridge collapse

Source: Screencap from public surveillance video / other

 

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Maryland collapsed Tuesday morning (March 26th) after a large boat hit the structure.

According to WBALTV.com, a cargo ship crashed into a column. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge, around 1.6 Miles in length, carried the Baltimore BeltwayInterstate 695 over the Patapsco River.

Reports say that at least seven vehicles may have fallen into the water. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on Twitter/X that emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released a statement saying “My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. I have declared a state of emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden administration. We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety. We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy.”

 

We will have more on this as it develops.

 

Source | WBALTV.com

 

The post Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision appeared first on Black America Web.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

C.J. Stroud at NFL Combine
Celebrity News

Former Buckeye CJ Stroud Makes ‘Platinum’ Donation To OSU

Leah's Lemonade X Bambi
Leah's Lemonade

Bambi Talks New Book ‘Mommy, I Want to Go Home,’ Talks Ex Scrappy, Erica Mena Exit, Hate, & More!

Penn State v Ohio State
Ohio

Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

The 614

Dozens Injured After Roof Collapses Near Ohio State

Entertainment

Kandi Burruss’ Latest Project Includes Producing The Broadway Revival of ‘The Wiz’

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close