Veteran hip-hop heavyweight Method Man, never one to hold his tongue whether in the booth or in-person, recently paid a visit to Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero over at 7PM In Brooklyn podcast where he spoke very candidly about his struggles in combatting mental health.
The conversation was so compelling in fact that it trickled over here to The Amanda Seales Show. Not only did Supreme and Amanda give the Wu-Tang Clan standout member his rightful props, but they also got a bit honest about their own ways of dealing with mental health and why, particularly for Black people, it should be a top priority.
Watch our conversation surrounding Method Man’s mental health below on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post Method Man’s Mental Health | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
