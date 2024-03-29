Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Rising R&B Artist Rosemarie Talks Musical Expression, Dream Collabs and More

| 03.29.24
Dismiss

Rising R&B singer/songwriter Rosemarie has been hitting our airwaves heavy with her latest single with Roddy Ricch, “Is It Real?” Her eclectic tones and affinity for writing has made her an artist to watch. As she is currently on the road with Arin Ray for the West Coast leg of his “Phases” tour, she stops by the K975 studios to chat with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her dream collaborations, and what’s next. (Hint: We could be seeing a Spanish-language album in the very near future!)

“Is It Real?” music video

Rising R&B Artist Rosemarie Talks Musical Expression, Dream Collabs and More  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

News

Settlement Reached for Evacuated Tenants of Latitude Five25

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close