Listen Live
Entertainment

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Stefon Diggs

Source: Stefon Diggs / Getty

The Bills are trading Stefon Diggs to the #Texans, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal sends a second-round pick back to Buffalo, and gives the Texans Diggs, who spent the last four years averaging 111.3 catches for 1,343 yards and 9.3 TDs without missing a game.

The Texans will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

The blockbuster trade means the 30-year-old Diggs will team up with another franchise player in Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close