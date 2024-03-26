Listen Live
Homeowner Loses Home To Squatter | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 26, 2024

Eviction Notice On Door

Source: mrdoomits / Getty

 

We can’t think of a person with more audacity than that of a squatter, or in more Layman’s terms, anyone unlawfully occupying an abandoned and/or maintenance-free building.

However, this extremely mind-boggling report out of Queens, New York recently of a homeowner being arrested — yes, arrested! — for changing the locks on squatters who she says invaded her home, definitely gave The Amanda Seales Show something to talk about during “Blackurate News” today.

 

 

More on this report briefly below, via ABC 7 NY:

“‘It’s not fair that I, as the homeowner, have to be going through this,’ Adele Andaloro said.

Andaloro inherited her family’s home in Flushing, Queens after her parents passed away. She was in the process of selling it when she noticed a problem. Someone changed the entire front door and lock of her home.

‘I’m really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home,’ she said.

She says squatters moved into her home in February and refused to leave.

‘By the time someone does their investigation, their work, and their job, it will be over 30 days and this man will still be in my home,’ she said.

In New York, squatters have rights after 30 days.”

 

Let Amanda and Supreme put it all into perspective below in today’s “Blackurate News” roundup via The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

