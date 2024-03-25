Listen Live
Entertainment

Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

 

Is DEI the new CRT?

We’re inquiring about all the letters seen above here at The Amanda Seales Show this week following Don Lemon’s viral conversation with Elon Musk. Take a look below for a quick recap from one of the standout moments:

 

 

RELATED: The Blackspin: Our Favorite “For the Ladies” Songs | The Amanda Seales Show

While the full interview is definitely worth giving a view, the featured clip above was enough to get Amanda and Supreme talking about the bigger issue at hand. To better ask the question we posed earlier, will DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) face the same criticisms and, dare we say it, false narratives bestowed upon it in the vain of the unfair critique on CRT (Critical Race Theory)?

Let’s discuss!

Watch this special segment of “Blackurate News” on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

The post Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Don Lemon vs. Elon Musk | The Amanda Seales Show

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close