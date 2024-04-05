Listen Live
From Small Screens to Big Stages: Kountry Wayne’s ‘The King of Hearts’ Comedy Tour

Published on April 5, 2024

Kountry Wayne on Ryan Cameron Uncensored

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Kountry Wayne has come a long way from your phone screen to the big stage!

His blend of down-home humor and relatable skits has captivated the world, so it was only right that he goes back on the road. Wayne shared how changes in Instagram’s rules inspired him to diversify his platform presence, a move that ultimately proved beneficial for his career. Wayne’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape while staying true to his comedic style is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit.

“I get my deals done, but my deals just gonna be a little different because I came to the table with my own food’.

‘The King of Hearts’ 2024 tour, produced by Live Nation, is described as “one of the most in-demand (comedy tours) in the country, [with Kountry Wayne] making a triumphant return to the stage with fresh, all-new material” (livenationentertainment.com).

The tour comes after success with Netflix stand-up special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.” The special  premiered at #1 on Netflix’s most-watched list in the U.S.

Kountry Wayne sits with the Ryan Cameron Uncensored crew to discuss not just about comedy and entertainment, but also about resilience, adaptability, and making a positive impact.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW

 

 

