Cactus Jack is back on campus. Travis Scott has partnered with Mitchel & Ness for a new collegiate collection.
As reported by Hypebeast, the Houston, Texas, native is working with the popular sports apparel company. On Thursday, March 28 the two parties announced the “Jack Goes Back to College” collaboration. According to the Fanatics website, the drop “brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation.” Included in the collection are your staple streetwear pieces including hooded sweatshirts, snapbacks, t-shirts, sweats, accessories and more. The participating schools include:
Boston University
Clemson University
Florida State University
Grambling State University
Louisiana State University
Michigan State University
Mississippi State University
North Carolina A&T State University
Northeastern University
Penn State University
Southern University
Texas A&M University
Tulane University
University of Alabama
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Central Florida
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston
University of Kentucky
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Oklahoma
University of Oregon
University of Southern California
University of Texas
University of Wisconsin
To promote the release, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Travis Scott visited different universities. Their first stop was LSU, where the duo surprised their football team and the stars from their women’s basketball team. Later that day the “FE!N” rapper did a private performance for the student faculty. They brought that same energy to the University of Texas and University of Southern California.
You can shop the “Jack Goes Back to College” drop here.
Travis Scott Partners With Mitchell & Ness For Collegiate Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com
