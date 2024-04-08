Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail time for his guilty verdict in his assault and harassment trial.
Jonathan along with his attorney and girlfriend Meagan Good, were in court Monday as a Judge sentenced him to a one-year intervention program. The intervention includes 12 months of counseling, with one session per week over the course of 52 weeks. The D.A.’s office did say if Jonathan doesn’t comply with the conditions, he could face time behind bars.
No Jail Time But Intervention Instead! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
