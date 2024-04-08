Listen Live
Entertainment

No Jail Time But Intervention Instead!

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Sundance Film Festival - The Big Conversation 2

Source: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images / Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail time for his guilty verdict in his assault and harassment trial.

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole/WireImage / Unique Nicole/WireImage

Jonathan along with his attorney and girlfriend Meagan Good, were in court Monday as a Judge sentenced him to a one-year intervention program. The intervention includes 12 months of counseling, with one session per week over the course of 52 weeks. The D.A.’s office did say if Jonathan doesn’t comply with the conditions, he could face time behind bars.

No Jail Time But Intervention Instead!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

No Jail Time But Intervention Instead!

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality
Nia Noelle

DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close