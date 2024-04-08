Congrats going out to former CNN Host Don Lemon who married his long-time love, Tim Malone!
The two have been a couple for 5 years and became Husband and Husband this past Saturday! Don wanted a traditional wedding, and it was indeed that, as they tied the knot at The Fifth Presbyterian Church in New York City.
Guess Who’s Officially Off The Market! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!
-
DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own