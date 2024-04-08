Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats going out to former CNN Host Don Lemon who married his long-time love, Tim Malone!

The two have been a couple for 5 years and became Husband and Husband this past Saturday! Don wanted a traditional wedding, and it was indeed that, as they tied the knot at The Fifth Presbyterian Church in New York City.

Guess Who’s Officially Off The Market! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com