Listen Live
Entertainment

Guess Who’s Officially Off The Market!

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Congrats going out to former CNN Host Don Lemon who married his long-time love, Tim Malone!

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 30, 2017

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty

The two have been a couple for 5 years and became Husband and Husband this past Saturday! Don wanted a traditional wedding, and it was indeed that, as they tied the knot at The Fifth Presbyterian Church in New York City.

Guess Who’s Officially Off The Market!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Guess Who’s Officially Off The Market!

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality
Nia Noelle

DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close