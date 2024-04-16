Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

JUST ANNOUNCED! Kevin Hart is bringing his newest exploration, the Acting My Age Tour 2024 to the Met Philadelphia on December 4th!

To purchase tickets to the Acting My Age Tour 2024 [CLICK HERE]

JUST ANNOUNCED! Kevin Hart – Acting My Age Tour 2024 at the Met Philadelphia on December 4th! was originally published on rnbphilly.com