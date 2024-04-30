Rihanna Says She’s Keeping Her Outfit ‘Real Simple’ For This Year’s Met Gala

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

You won’t see Rihanna wearing an over-the-top ensemble for this year’s Met Gala.

During an interview with Extra, the “Umbrella” singer revealed that she will be keeping her outfit “real simple” for the fashion extravaganza on May 6. This year, attendees are encouraged to wear attire that embodies a vintage flair connected to their “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. The dress code is an ode to The Met’s delicate and fragile collection of 250 garments that span four centuries.

While the mother of two is opting to keep her outfit “simple-ish,” Rihanna plans to go all out on glam with her makeup team for the Met Gala.

“It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” the singer continued. “We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”

The “Lift Me Up” artist jokingly added, “I’m showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

What did Rihanna wear to the Meta Gala in 2023?

At the 2023 Met Gala, Rihanna lit up the red carpet wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture silk faille dress adorned with 30 giant camellia appliqués and 500 petals, complete with a striking train. Her pregnant baby bump could be seen poking through the dramatic ensemble.

Rihanna, known for her fearless fashion, does whatever the hell she wants to do with her style, but lately, it appears the celeb is opting for comfort over runway glamor now that she’s a mom.

“This is gonna sound hypocritical because I’ve done so much sh*t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out. I had my panties out. But now, I guess those are the things that, as a mom… I’m an evolved young lady,” the star told Vogue during the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party event in London on April 17.

“There are just things that I feel like I would never do, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, I really did that?’”

Rihanna is already over her blonde hair.

On April 26, the Bajan Beauty stunned in a chic strapless Alexander McQueen dress at the debut of her Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation event in L.A. The soft hue of the dress perfectly harmonized with the billionaire mogul’s radiant golden blonde hair, a recent style she’s been effortlessly flaunting. While blonde undeniably suits the “Diamonds” singer, her penchant for the vibrant hair color might soon be a thing of the past.

“I get bored, and I need to move on to something, or I’m going to crawl out of my body,” Rihanna told Allure during an interview on the red carpet. “Cut it. I don’t care. It’s hair. It’ll grow back. Bleach it, whatever. Just do something.”

The star — who is gearing up to voice the iconic Smurfette in the forthcoming animated film The Smurfs Movie — said she’s never afraid to switch up her hair when things get boring.

“I feel like a lot of people get scared to play with hair because it’s such a huge part of your identity,” she added. “Tomorrow, I’m not going to have this hairstyle and my hairstylist is going to be mad about it….I’m over it anyway.”

DON’T MISS…





6 Times Rihanna Proved That Blondes Have More Fun

Is Fur This Season’s Hottest Trend? According To Rihanna, It Just May Be

Rihanna Says She’s Keeping Her Outfit ‘Real Simple’ For This Year’s Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com