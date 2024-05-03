Listen Live
Entertainment

The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Music Festivals | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on May 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
New York City Celebrates 4th Of July Holiday

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

What was the last good hip-hop festival that you attended?

As summer approaches, we here at The Amanda Seales Show are definitely considering hitting these streets heavily once the weather officially breaks. Thankfully, that also means that summer rap concerts will be happening left and right.

….where do we begin?!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Is Black Nepotism A Strategy For Generational Wealth? | The Amanda Seales Show

Amanda and Supreme had a special convo surrounding hip-hop festivals past and present. While the two werre able to bond over classic shows like Rock The Bells, the newer sets at gatherings like Rolling Loud are the ones these two will be steering clear of. Still, it doesn’t hurt to pop in for your favorite performer and simply dipping out afterwards!

Enjoy some rap festival talk below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

The post The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Music Festivals | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Music Festivals | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Mother's Day Look- a Like Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

10 items
Entertainment

Kung Fu Kenny Not Letting Up: Kendrick’s Second Diss, 6:16 in LA

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

8 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close