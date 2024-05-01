Listen Live
Kendrick’s New Diss Track | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on May 1, 2024

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Wow. Wow. Wow!

What started all the way back with “First Person Shooter,” which spawned the arsenal “Like That,” to alarming responses in the form of “7 Minute Drill” and “Push Ups,” many have been on the edge of their seats in the midst of a now-epic rap beef between hip-hop kings Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

However, the latter’s latest might have just opened us up to a proverbial Hip-Hop Civil War! Take a listen to “euphoria”:

 

 

RELATED: Don Lemon Believes DEI Has Become A Religion | The Amanda Seales Show

Supreme gave us his best shot at decoding the bars in this one, and we’ve got to admit he did a pretty good job! Only time will tell where this scathing lyrical exercise will lead to, but it’s sure to be an entertaining ride over the next few days. Our ears are open!

Listen to Supreme decode “Euphoria” by Kendrick Lamar below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

The post Kendrick’s New Diss Track | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Kendrick’s New Diss Track | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

