Don Lemon Believes DEI Has Become A Religion | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 30, 2024

Has DEI gone “too far?”

That’s what veteran news correspondent and media personality Dom Lemon believes, and he went into detail recently about his feelings on the subject during a recent visit to Real Time with Bill Maher last Friday (3/26). He even went as far as to compare DEI’s current impact on society in a negative light to religion.

 

Supreme and Amanda chopped it up about Dom’s hot take on today’s show, and even gave their thoughts on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Thankfully our dynamic duo didn’t agree with this negative response to, well, diversity, and it actually reminded Amanda of the transgressions she had with her recent Club Shay-Shay interview when it came to topics of race.

See what’s happening in the culture right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

The post Don Lemon Believes DEI Has Become A Religion | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Don Lemon Believes DEI Has Become A Religion | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

