Listen Live
Entertainment

Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Good Times

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Netflix / Good Times

We’re back with a very interesting round of “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly because it involves two staple series’ from the past that both received the reboot treatment in animation form recently: Netflix’s Good Times and Disney+’s official continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series titled X-Men: ’97.

 

 

 

RELATED: Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay | The Amanda Seales Show

Our film guru Desmond Thorne did the heavy lifting to review both shows and come back with his findings. While he didn’t fully hate either one, there was definitely a favorite amongst the two and a deeper understanding of the mass criticism the other has been infamously receiving. Take a listen below and see if you agree!

Listen to the latest “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

 

The post Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Mother's Day Look- a Like Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

8 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

News

Settlement Reached for Evacuated Tenants of Latitude Five25

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close