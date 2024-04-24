Listen Live
Entertainment

The Quakers Promote Reparations for Black People | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Quaker

Source: Frank Brennan / Getty

The idea of reparations for Black people is not a dead subject!

Actually, you might be surprised by what those who identify as Quakers have been doing, and continue to this very day, in efforts to atone for the enslavement of Black people during America’s formative years.

 

RELATED: Black Florida Educator Teaches Anti-Black Principles | The Amanda Seales Show

Once again our girl Kimberly Renee came through with all the info needed in order to break down the historical context. In the process, it really got us asking some questions that deserve to be answered. First thing’s first: when will the modern day Christian community follow suit?!

Get into this dose of Black history right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post The Quakers Promote Reparations for Black People | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The Quakers Promote Reparations for Black People | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Mother's Day Look- a Like Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

WTTE Exclusives

Nike Maxsight Contact Lenses!?

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Power Prom Prep with Leah and Aveda Institute
Beauty

Power Prom Prep: Watch Local Prom Makeovers with Power & Aveda Institute

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close