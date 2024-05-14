JOY 107.1 Nominated For 2024 Stellar Awards

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music.

Thanks to loyal listeners like you, Joy 107.1 is officially nominated for Medium Market of the Year!

This year’s Stellar Gospel Music Awards will be July 20th in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena. Tickets are still available for purchase to attend! Visit The Stellars here: https://www.thestellarawards.com/

