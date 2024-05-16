Listen Live
News

It’s Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won’t Release An Album In 2024

Belcalis is just out here living her best life.

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Bardi Gang will have to continue waiting for Cardi B’s sophomore album. She has confirmed she isn’t releasing it this year.

The Bronx, New York native is reportedly taking it light for the rest of 2024. On Tuesday, May 14 she responded to a fan who spoke on her transparency as a high profile artist on X, formerly Twitter. In her post she wrote “Exactly and I tell myself this all the time..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the ass… anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year.. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

This came to her core fanbase as a surprise. Earlier this year she announced that she had plenty of songs in the hard drive and stated she was locked into album mode. While previewing her “Like What (Freestyle)” she reiterated the new LP was on the way. “January 27 of 20-20-f***in’-three. I be working on this sh*t at 5 a.m. — you know I’m a night owl,” she revealed. “I promise y’all this year: I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say… If I do a song, Imma just f***in’ drop it.”

Prior to that Cardi B released her single “Enough (Miami)” and her second collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion “Bongos”. The untitled sophomore album is the follow up to her critically acclaimed Invasion Of Privacy.

It’s Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won’t Release An Album In 2024  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Mother's Day Look- a Like Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Entertainment

Cardi B Claps Back At Former Vogue Editor After Met Gala Red Carpet Interview

WTTE Exclusives

Nike Maxsight Contact Lenses!?

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Easter Classic Ohio powered by Unextinct 2024 20 items
Entertainment

10th Annual Easter Classic Ohio! [PHOTOS]

Power Prom Prep with Leah and Aveda Institute
Beauty

Power Prom Prep: Watch Local Prom Makeovers with Power & Aveda Institute

13 items
News

Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close