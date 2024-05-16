Listen Live
Harrison Butker’s Anti-LGBTQ Commencement Speech Rebuked By NFL

The NFL isn't standing with Harrison Butker following his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College...

Published on May 16, 2024

NFL: FEB 14 Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A few days ago the Kansas City Chief’s kicker, Harrison Butker made some heads turn when he loudly showed his MAGA colors and went on an anti-Biden and anti-LGBTQ rant during a graduation speech at Benedictine College.

Naturally the Far-Right conservatives and MAGA community praised the NFL player for the “courage” and “bravery” that he displayed in his prejudicial speech, but the NFL has issued a statement rebuking Butker’s statements and has distanced itself from his personal perspectives. According to People, the NFL has finally acknowledged Harrison Butker’s controversial takes on the LGBTQ and abortion rights (he’s pro-life) and stated they do not align with the values that the NFL strives to represent.

People reports:

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, tells PEOPLE in a written statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

During his speech, Butker opined on various “diabolical lies told to women,” and offered his take on abortion, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, as well as President Joe Biden. He also said Pride Month represented “deadly sins.”

Then, seeking out the men in the audience, the athlete advised them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity,” and to “fight against the cultural emasculation of men.”

Is no one going to tell Butker to “shut up and kick the ball” or something? Or does such sentiments only apply to Black athletes that criticize Donald Trump?

Former Kansas City Chiefs commissioner Justice Horn took issue with Butker’s words and took to X (Twitter) to remind everyone that Butker doesn’t represent their city and that Kansas City “has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces out LGBTQ+ community members.”

Even Flavor Flav took notice of Butker’s commencement speech at the Catholic liberal arts school and players like him should “stay in their lanes” when making such comments.

Once you’ve lost Flavor Flav, you’ve lost, period.

It should be interesting to see how his teammates react when NFL teams report to training camp this coming summer as Butker even quoted a Taylor Swift song in his divisive speech saying “As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt.” Taylor Swift is currently dating the Kansas Chiefs superstar tight end, Travis Kelce.

While we doubt the NFL will take further action as Butker’s social-political views are his own, we wonder if he’s alienated his teammates, coaches, and Chief fans with his words. Maybe they knew this is who he’s been this entire time and could care less.

What do y’all think of this situation? Should the NFL do more than just distance themselves from Harrison Butker’s commencement speech? Let us know in the comments section below.

Harrison Butker’s Anti-LGBTQ Commencement Speech Rebuked By NFL  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

