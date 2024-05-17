Rihanna’s Blonde Girl Era Just Inspire Our New Summer Look

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna, her blonde hair, and A$AP Rocky have been spotted yet again, stylishly galavanting through the streets of New York. The couple looks like a typical suburban mom and dad who hopped in their car and headed to the city after securing a babysitter for the evening.

Rocky stepped out in a powder blue suit and a grey tie while his lady rocked an all-black look that featured a leather blazer by Magda Butrym, a long sheer skirt, black sunglasses, and a Dior purse.

Rihanna is the ultimate blonde bombshell

Our favorite bad gal has been rocking her golden locs for a while now, and it has us wondering if this look is a soft launch to her rumored hairline. In July of 2022, the beauty mogul trademarked “Fenty Hair,” marking it her latest addition to her growing empire. The line is rumored to sell wigs, curlers, hair clips, scrunchies and more.

The singer and entrepreneur claims she’s over her blonde era, but judging by her most recent looks, she’s still enjoying the golden hue.

During a Fenty event in late April, the mother of two admitted in an interview with Allure that she’s ready to switch up her look, especially when she learned about the public’s obsession with the color.

“I should change it now. You going to make me change it now,” she tells Allure. “I’m over it anyway.”

The style queen prefers to switch things up, stating, “I get bored. I get bored, and I need to move on to something, or I’m going to crawl out of my body.”

A Black woman’s ability to switch up her hairstyle at the drop of a dime is our personal superpower. Many women can relate to the constant need to pop out with a new look. And while Rihanna says she’s over her days as a blonde, her latest looks say otherwise. What do you think? Does Rih’s hair make you want to go blonde?

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Brings Blonde Bombshell Beauty To The Launch Of Her New Fenty Foundation

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Rihanna’s Blonde Girl Era Just Inspire Our New Summer Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com