50 Cent Trolls Diddy But Never Gave Dr. Dre’s Abuse The Same Energy

Rapper, 50 Cent, didn’t waste time trolling Sean “Diddy” Combs, who released an apology video on social after heartbreaking footage of his brutal attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie was leaked to CNN over the weekend.

50 Cent, who notedly was accused of domestic abuse in 2013, took to his Instagram, reposting Diddy’s apology with the caption, “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

This past Friday (May 17), CNN aired surveillance footage of Combs hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie down a hallway at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles in 2016. The video matches one of the many instances of abuse that Cassie described in her lawsuit back in November. That lawsuit was quickly settled a day after filing. However, Diddy’s team insisted that the quickie settlement was not an admission of guilt.

That all changed on Sunday, May 19, with a video statement on Instagram. In part, the Bad Boy founder says, “I was f*cked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions on that video…I’m not asking for forgiveness…I’m truly sorry.”

Granted, Diddy’s apology (or whatever that was) deserved all the criticism in the world, but some users online called out 50 Cent’s jabs as one-sided, pointing to his friend and longtime colleague Dr. Dre and his long history of documented abuse.

As NewsOne has previously reported, Dee Barnes, a media personality and former rapper, was in 1991 the victim of a violent assault by Dr. Dre, who beat and kicked her while attempting to throw her down a set of stairs because of her association with then-rival rapper Ice Cube. According to Barnes’ own statement at the time, Dre punched her in the head multiple times and began “slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall.” Barnes brought a $22.75 million lawsuit against Dr. Dre, which was settled out of court with the famous producer paying just over $2,000 in fines and serving community service.

Around that same time, Dr. Dre fathered a child with singer Michel’le, who told the New York Times that he once left her with “black eyes, a cracked rib and scars” from what the news outlet described as one of many violent encounters between the married couple. Michel’le’s biopic on the Lifetime network, “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le,” spotlighted the abuse that Dre has acknowledged. He would later apologize in an interview with the New York Times.

Dee Barnes took to social after the horrific video was released calling it, “triggering,” and reminding folks of her brutal attack.

“Seeing that video is extremely triggering. #DrDre punched, slammed, kicked and stomped me out. #Concussion.”

50 Cent has all the right in the world to criticize Diddy for the horrible things he has done, but he shouldn’t pick and choose. If we are going to rid the hip-hop community of domestic violence, then we’re going to have to call out everyone, including our friends.

