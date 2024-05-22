Listen Live
Entertainment

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC

Published on May 22, 2024

Car Wash

Source: LMPC / Getty

Another day, another remake…but this one may be promising!

Deadline reports that a small screen re-working of the 1976 Black cult classic Car Wash is in the works at NBC. Malcolm D. Lee (of The Best Man franchise) will serve as producer with writing from Opey Olagbaju (from CBS’ recently-departed series Bob Hearts Abishola).

Set at a present-day car wash in DC, the new series will focus on “an immigrant family’s generation and cultural clashes between father and son and their eclectic group of employees.”

The logline bares strong resemblances to the original film, which follows a group of friends from LA who work at the Dee-Luxe Car Wash and the peculiar people they interact with.

The film featured an all-star cast of Hollywood legends such as Franklyn Ajaye, Bill Duke, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Garrett Morris, just to name a few. No word on the new cast as of yet, but there could be some cameos in the series, should showrunners want to go that route.

As long as it’s better than the Good Times reboot, we’re good.

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC  was originally published on foxync.com

