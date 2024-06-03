Listen Live
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
(Baby Got) Back To The 90's Featuring Naughty By Nature, En Vogue, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Sisqo And 2 Live Crew

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Hip-Hop is mourning the loss of another OG in the game, as iconic rap group 2 Live Crew confirmed the passing of member Mark Ross a.k.a. Brother Marquis.

The rapper passed away on Monday, June 3, according to a post on the group’s official social media account. The caption simply states that Ross “has went to the upper room.”

The group’s manager also confirmed Ross’ passing to TMZ, but provided no further comment. Sources with direct knowledge tells the publication that the death appears to be natural, with no foul play suspected.

Although not an original member of the crew, Brother Marquis helped cement the group’s place in hip-hop infamy, along with DJ Mr. Mixx, the late Fresh Kid Ice, and Luke “Skyywalker” Campbell.

Starting with the group’s 1986 debut album, The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are, Marquis’ tongue-in-cheek rhymes and double entendres would be a key part of the group’s music, including their landmark 1989 album, As Nasty As They Wanna Be.

RELATED: 2 Live Crew’s Fight For Free Speech | Black Music Month

Following the group’s separation in the early 1990’s, Marquis would find more success on his own, forming the group 2 Nazty with DJ Toomp and featuring on Ice-T’s 1993 album, Home Invasion.

In 1995, Marquis reunited with Fresh Kid Ice (a.k.a. Christopher Wong Won) for the track “Hoochie Mama,” which was featured on the Friday soundtrack, and would go on to tour with 2 Live Crew over the years.

Marquis is the second member of the iconic group to pass away in recent times. Fresh Kid Ice passed away in 2017, at the age of 53.

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

Music Curator Challenge June
Contests

Win $250 + Tickets to See Chris Brown!

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

10 items
News

Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close