With our hearts and prayers extended to all those currently experiencing water outages in the Atlanta area, this week’s “My First Time” will hopefully remind everyone of the better times in recent ATL history by way of our latest guest, Anycia.
We had her stop by to tell us one explicitly self-empowering rap story, and she kept it so real that we even had to bring out the censors!
RELATED: My First Time – Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio
In short, the Southside native let us candidly know that her first time realizing she was that “B” — we’ll let you all use your imagination to fill in the letters — was when she had to use her early rap skills to address haters. As those beginner bars were being tested out on the ops, her handle of the lyricism that it takes to make a mark on hip-hop elevated with each petty beef. When life hands you lemons, right?
See Anycia on the latest “My First Time” below to hear the bold declaration in her own words:
- Kanye West ”Forbes” Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Artist for First Time Ever!
- A Woman Wins Abel Prize
- Did You Know Bando Jonez Was A Child Star?
The post My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!
-
Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case
-
Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024
-
9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé
-
Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show