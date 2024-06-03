Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Veeze The Ganger Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

With our hearts and prayers extended to all those currently experiencing water outages in the Atlanta area, this week’s “My First Time” will hopefully remind everyone of the better times in recent ATL history by way of our latest guest, Anycia.

We had her stop by to tell us one explicitly self-empowering rap story, and she kept it so real that we even had to bring out the censors!

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio

In short, the Southside native let us candidly know that her first time realizing she was that “B” — we’ll let you all use your imagination to fill in the letters — was when she had to use her early rap skills to address haters. As those beginner bars were being tested out on the ops, her handle of the lyricism that it takes to make a mark on hip-hop elevated with each petty beef. When life hands you lemons, right?

See Anycia on the latest “My First Time” below to hear the bold declaration in her own words:

 

 

The post My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Anycia Says Her Rap Career Started By Addressing Haters At Their Doorstep  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

Music Curator Challenge June
Contests

Win $250 + Tickets to See Chris Brown!

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

10 items
News

Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close