Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet

And the Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup just because.

Published on June 8, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

The 6 God is back at it. Drake is choosing the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals and he is putting his money where his mouth is.

As reported by HipHopDX the “Family Matters” rapper is putting his past with Kendrick Lamar behind him. This week Drake reappeared on social media with one of his first few posts since his beef with you know who. In the Instagram post he stood tall on sports business and shared who he thought will be winning not only the NBA Finals but also the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

He is picking the Dallas Mavericks to defeat the Boston Celtics and the Edmonton Oilers over the Florida Panthers. “Dallas cause I’m a Texan. Oilers are self explanatory” he wrote in the caption. The accompanying visual is as a screenshot of his STAKE account that shows him betting $500,000 on each series. If he has chosen correctly he stands to win an estimated $1,375,000 dollars.

Drake has a steady history of insane wagers. Back in February he laid a $1.15 million dollar bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the NFL Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49’ers. The Boston Celtics easily defeated the Dallas Mavericks in game 1 of the NBA Finals beating them 107-89.

Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

