Entertainment

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance

Published on June 11, 2024

NXT Battleground

Source: WWE / Getty

Well it looks like Sexyy Red was in a fighting mood prior to her WWE appearance this past weekend.

TMZ revealed that the St. Louis rapper got arrested early Saturday morning at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to officials, Sexyy and her entourage got into a physical altercation with another group, which was all caught on tape.

In the footage, you see a few guys in a dogpile, swinging at each other. Moments later, Sexyy (in a red bonnet) is shown waving a stand around. Thankfully, she didn’t make any contact, and someone else jumped in to pull her away from the melee.

Eventually, cops arrived and arrested several individuals, including the “Get It Sexyy” MC. A few victims did go to the hospital for minor injuries, and the offenders got booked for assault.

For Sexyy’s role, she was arrested for disorderly conduct and released. She appeared to be in good spirits, hopping on social media to address the situation. She even offered to replace the cell phone of one of the individuals in the altercation.

Luckily for her, she was released just in time for her hosting gig on WWE’s NXT Battleground event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas the following Sunday. In case you want to see how that went, here are some highlights:

Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

