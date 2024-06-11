My First Time: Maleigh Zan Remembers Meeting Timbaland

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Having a big-name co-sign can be the deciding factor between achieving fame or being considered lame, and one person who understands what we mean by that is burgeoning Atlanta recording artist, Maleigh Zan.

Already established in the world of modeling by way of contracts with Miami’s Dollhouse Management and Ursula Wiedmann Models out of her hometown in Atlanta, the 21-year-old beauty queen is now finding a lane in the booth by making “hip-house” in the vain of Azealia Banks before her and, more recently, TDE’s hit-making diva Doechii.

You might’ve even already heard her viral hit “GAG”:

Getting back to big-name co-signs, Timbaland was the one who caught wind of Maleigh Zan’s aforementioned banger. That would influence him to do this:

…which then led to this collaboration:

For this week’s “My First Time,” we spoke with her about what the first interaction was like meeting and working alongside Timbo The King. Did he have any new stories about producing megahits for the likes of Aaliyah and Missy Elliott? Did they make more than just the “GAG Remix”? Tune in below and find out!

Watch home-bred Hotlanta hottie Maleigh Zan below on “My First Time” to hear what it was like for her to meet the beat king Timbaland:

