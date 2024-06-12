56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohioans voted to legalize recreational marijuana in November, allowing adults aged 21 and older to possess, grow, and buy marijuana for recreational use. However, 56 townships in Ohio will ban the sale of recreational marijuana despite its legalization, according to Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.

These towns make up roughly 3% of the 924 incorporated municipalities and 1,307 townships in Ohio. As of May 31, 2024, the following cities will enforce bans on recreational marijuana sales:

Ashland

Austintown Township

Avon Lake

Barberton

Beachwood

Beavercreek

Bellefontaine

Bellville

Brunswick

Carlisle

Centerville

Clayton

Copley Township

Eaton

Fairfield

Forest Park

Franklin

Granville Township

Green

Hamilton

Hudson

Kettering

Kirtland

Lakewood

Lexington

Lisbon

Logan

Madison Township

Marysville

Medina Township

Miamisburg

Monroe

Napoleon

New Franklin

North Olmstead

North Royalton

Northfield

Norton

Obetz

Ontario

Orange

Perrysburg

Salem

Shelby

Springboro

Strongsville

Sycamore Township

Trotwood

Troy

Vandalia

Washington Township

Waynesville

West Carrollton

West Chester Township

Westlake

Xenia

The university noted that the list might not be complete and that the lengths of the bans vary, with some lasting a few months and others up to a year.

Recreational dispensaries are expected to open in the summer or early fall of this year.

