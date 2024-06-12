Shannon Sharpe & His Hot Takes Will Continue On ESPN After Inking Multiyear Contract

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For the foreseeable future, Shannon Sharpe will continue to accidentally call Stephen A. Smith his old debate partner, Skip Bayless, on ESPN’s First Take.

Spotted on Deadline, ESPN announced on Tuesday that it had inked a multiyear deal with Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe.

The new deal comes less than a year after Sharpe left Bayless and FS1 for greener pastures at ESPN.

As part of his new deal with the Disney-owned sports network, Sharpe will expand his role on the popular debate show First Take, keeping him alongside mainstays Stephen A. Smith and moderator Molly Qerim.

Sharpe brought his flair for debate to the program in August 2023, and it has since experienced its most-viewed May ever.

ESPN also notes that Sharpe will now be a part of other programming on the channel.

Per Deadline:

“Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to the First Take team, enhancing the show’s dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary,” said David Roberts, ESPN’s Head of Event & Studio Production​, in a statement today about the new deal, the terms of which were not disclosed. “Shannon’s chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason First Take is the premier destination for morning sports discussion.”

Shannon Sharpe’s Stock Continues To Rise

Sharpe’s media stock has risen immensely since leaving Skip Bayless and his failing show, Undisputed.

His podcast Club Shay Shay has had some of the biggest interviews on the net, thanks to guests like Katt Williams, Amanda Seales, and, most recently, Ray J.

Sharpe also has a podcast with fellow retired NFL superstar Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson called Night Cap, where they opine on various topics, including sports, entertainment, and other social commentary.

With his newfound popularity, Sharpe has also been criticized for some of his controversial takes on Club Shay Shay and Night Cap, and his lack of interviewing skills is also the subject of debate on social media.

Uncle Shannon continues to secure the bag, and we will never be mad at a Black man for getting some coins.

Shannon Sharpe & His Hot Takes Will Continue On ESPN After Inking Multiyear Contract was originally published on hiphopwired.com