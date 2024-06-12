Listen Live
News

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting

Keyshia Ka'oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, took to social media to defend her husband against critics after the death of rapper Enchanting.

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

1017 Memorial Day Giveback

Keyshia Ka’oir, the wife of Gucci Mane, is stepping up to defend her husband from online haters after the tragic passing of his former artist, the rapper Enchanting. With fans online suggesting that Gucci Mane is running a cursed record label, Keyshia Ka’oir put a stop to this and reminded the critics that Guwop only sought to aid the careers of the artists he’s signed over the years.

Gucci shared a post of Enchanting, 26, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry. Larry reportedly died from being taken off life support after suffering a drug overdose.

Gucci wrote, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting” complete with crying and broken heart emojis. Fans on the post began replying with their unfounded theories that the 1017 label is cursed, noting how other former artists have fared negatively despite many of their hardships being self-induced or actions taken without their label chief’s guidance.

Keyshia Ka’oir, having enough of the attacks on her husband’s name, wrote, “Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH.”

Enchanting signed to 1017 in 2020 and was featured on three compilation albums before breaking out on her own in 2023. According to reports, the rapper’s management team was working with her to get clean from drugs.

Photo: Getty

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

The 614 Day Function 2024
Events

614 Day Function

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close