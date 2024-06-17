Listen Live
News

Did Pharrell Williams Diss Drake On “Double Life” Track?

Pharrell Williams just released "Double Life" from the Despicable Me 4 soundtrack and some believe it may be a diss at Drake.

Published on June 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Pharrell Williams seemingly doesn’t involve himself in the war of words that some of his past collaborators have, but fans are wondering if a new track takes a shot at Drake. Via the “Double Life” track, some have suggested that Skateboard P may have had light smoke for Drake but nothing has been confirmed.

Pharrell Williams has been part of the Despicable Me franchise since its early days, producing across a majority of the soundtracks for the corresponding films. For Despicable Me 4, “Double Life” serves as the first single for the soundtrack and the opening verse has been interpreted as Drake this on Genius and across social media channels.

From “Double Life”:

Hey, what are you hiding? (Watch)/What you do when you’re gone? (Hey)/Nothin’ wrong bein’ private (Watch)/Make sure it ain’t wrong (Yeah)/Your life double-sided (Watch)/Two-faced like coins/What side do I get? (Watch)/What side are you on?

As most know, Drake took shots at Pharrell Williams on the “MELTDOWN” track from Travis Scott’s UTOPIA album and also reportedly melted down chains owned by the Virginia producer as seen in the video for Drake’s “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin.”

In our opinion, this seems like a strong reach but anything is possible. Check out the track below.

Photo: Getty

Did Pharrell Williams Diss Drake On “Double Life” Track?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

The 614 Day Function 2024
Events

614 Day Function

8 items
News

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 37 items
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close