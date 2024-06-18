Listen Live
Joyner Lucas “Three Little Pigs,” Hit-Boy & Don Cannon “Spill” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.24

Joyner Lucas reads his son a different kind of bedtime story, and Hit-Boy living it up. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 18, 2024

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Fatherhood is a special state for men who cherish being in a position to raise their children and it seems like it’s something that Joyner Lucas especially enjoys as he shares some screen time with his son for his latest music video.

For his latest visuals to “Three Little Pigs,” Joyner Lucas reads his son the classic bedtime story which plays out through the video via animation though he does take some liberties with the story which centers around a law-abiding wolf who gets “racially profiled” by some police pigs. Needless to say it didn’t end well for the wolf.

Meanwhile super producer Hit-Boy get back behind the mic and in his clip to “Spill,” HB shows just how well he’s living including her extensive wardrobe including some sneakers with an iced out chain wrapped around them. That’s next level.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Mexican OT, Snow Tha Product, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS – “THREE LITTLE PIGS”

HIT-BOY & DON CANNON – “SPILL”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “MUCHO GRACIAS”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “JUMP”

PESO PESO & SAUCE WALKA – “MOVIN’ 2 FAST”

PRINCE SWANNY – “BBQ BADNESS”

MANE – “LIKE IT’S SONIC”

BABY K – “DAMN”

KANDRA – “GIRLS NIGHT OUT”

Joyner Lucas “Three Little Pigs,” Hit-Boy & Don Cannon “Spill” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

