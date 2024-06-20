Listen Live
Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In New York

Justin Timberlake was in the New York borough of Long Island when police officers pulled him over and arrested him for DWI.

Published on June 20, 2024

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo

Justin Timberlake was arrested earlier this week in the New York borough of Long Island after officers observed erratic driving from the popular singer and entertainer. According to reports, Justin Timberlake was booked and released without bail on the same day and has a court date on the books.

Justin Timberlake, 43, was arrested on Tuesday (June 18) in Long Island’s Sag Harbor area after an officer says he observed Timberlake’s gray BMW vehicle swerving out of his proper lane and failing to stop at a traffic sign as reported by local outlet NBC New York.

More from NBC New York:

An officer observed the grey BMW with Florida license plates that Timberlake had been driving as it twice failed to stay on the right side of the road shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Sag Harbor, according to the criminal complaint. He also allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign on Madison Street at Jermain Avenue, before having trouble staying on his side of the road.

The cop who stopped him said the so-dubbed “Prince of Pop” appeared to be drunk, with bloodshot, glassy eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. The complaint says Timberlake was unsteady and had slowed speech; he also allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. They said he couldn’t focus on speaking to police while he was looking for his registration, either.

The outlet adds that Timberlake’s attorney says he’s prepared to defend the singer against the allegations put forth in the arresting officer’s complaint.

“I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations,” said attorney Edward Burke Jr.

Justin Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, is reportedly in town filming The Better Sister television series for Amazon Prime.

Timberlake’s court date is set for July 26, but does not have to appear as he has a tour stop on that date.

