Teyana Taylor Takes Over ‘Vogue World’ With A Catwalk Performance That Slays To The Gawds

Every step the multihyphenate star made reminded us of how much of a fashion icon Teyana truly is.

Published on June 23, 2024

teyana taylor Vogue World: Paris - Show

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Teyana Taylor set the internet ablaze this evening with a catwalk dance performance that slayed to the fashion ‘gawds. The multihyphenate star headlined Vogue World: Paris, an event that merged supermodels, Grammy winners, athletes, actors, and exceptional dance routines to celebrate a century of fashion and sports.

From when Teyana stepped on the outdoor runway to when she left, the Place Vendôme gravel was on fire from her dance moves, fierce attitude, and fire outfit. Adding to her list of many accolades, Teyana has confirmed her supermodel status.

Keep scrolling to see Teyana Taylor’s ‘Vogue World: Paris slay.

Teyana surprised fans with her international runway debut, wearing a striking Paco Rabanne space-age-inspired look. The global brand, known for its bold approach to fashion, metallic moda moments, and futuristic designs, perfectly complemented the Harlem native’s own edgy and fearless style.

Reflecting the event’s themes, Teyana’s outfit time-traveled, merging past and present with a vintage piece from the legacy brand’s 1967 Haute Spring-Summer collection. Dancing as she served – a feat that we’re sure only Queen Teyana can do – the singer wrote a mini dress made up of a sequin crop top and a matching skirt with exaggerated silver discs throughout.

Vogue World: Paris - Show

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

According to Vogue’s Instagram account, Teyana fittingly performed during the 1960s section of the event and “didn’t miss a beat.  Her hair flipped as she dipped, styled in a platinum, asymmetrical blunt bob.

Surrounding Teyana was a sea of fencers clad in white gear from head to toe. They carried swords and wore fashionable faceguards that mirrored the silver set of the “A Thousand And One actress.

And if that wasn’t enough, supermodels circled Teyana and the athletes, creating an orbited runway. See more of the performance below. We’re not going to lie, we’ve watched it several times.

Teyana wasn’t the only Black Hollywood favorite star seen blazing the Vogue World: Paris runway and event streets. The event was a star-studded affair, with cameras catching the likes of Normani, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Russell Westbrook, to name a few.

Keep checking HB for more coverage of this fashion-filled festival. For live Vogue updates, click here.

Teyana Taylor Takes Over ‘Vogue World’ With A Catwalk Performance That Slays To The Gawds  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

