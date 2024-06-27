Exclusive Interview: The 2024 BTS Barber & Beauty Expo!

Columbus is an ever-growing city. Many industries are planting seeds here to grow their brands and businesses in one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! And that includes the beauty industry. It is wise not to sleep on the talent we have cultivating right here in the capital city.
CEO and beauty expert Keena Maurie recognizes the talent in Columbus, and she decided to create an event to highlight and showcase the expertise we have in our city! Keena is hosting the first BTS Barber & Beauty Expo this Sunday, June 30th at St. Charles Preparatory Academy.
I had the pleasure to sit down with Keena to discuss this amazing event happening this weekend. Check out our interview below:
Source: Thee BO$$ Babe Breeze
-
Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!
-
614 Day Function
-
Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024
-
TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME
-
Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay