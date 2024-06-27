Listen Live
Exclusive Interview: The 2024 BTS Barber & Beauty Expo!

Published on June 27, 2024

Columbus is an ever-growing city. Many industries are planting seeds here to grow their brands and businesses in one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! And that includes the beauty industry. It is wise not to sleep on the talent we have cultivating right here in the capital city.

CEO and beauty expert Keena Maurie recognizes the talent in Columbus, and she decided to create an event to highlight and showcase the expertise we have in our city! Keena is hosting the first BTS Barber & Beauty Expo this Sunday, June 30th at St. Charles Preparatory Academy.

I had the pleasure to sit down with Keena to discuss this amazing event happening this weekend. Check out our interview below:

