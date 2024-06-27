New Live-Action ‘Green Lantern’ Series Coming To HBO

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past few days comic book aficionados were geeked when new set pictures of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy film hit the internet and now they have something else to celebrate as DC’s Green Lantern will also be coming in live-action form courtesy of HBO.

According to Variety, HBO has picked up Lanterns on an 8-episode deal and have tapped True Detective: Night Country‘s Chris Mundy to serve as the series show runner and executive producer. Not a bad pick. Also involved in the upcoming series will be seasoned producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Tom King (Supergirl) who’ll help Mundy produce and co-write the series.

As to who’ll be picked to star as the iconic Hal Jordan in Gunn’s new DCU, that’s anyone’s guess, but it cannot be any worse than Ryan Reynold’s iteration of the character in his 2011 bomb of a movie, Green Lantern.

Per Variety:

The series will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic team charged with defending a specific realm of the cosmos from evil through the use of rings that bestow an array of superhuman powers. Per the logline, new recruit Stewart and Lantern legend Jordan are “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Jordan, a test pilot in the comic books, was first portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 “Green Lantern” movie; Stewart, a military veteran, is among DC’s first Black superheroes. Nathan Fillion will play a different Green Lantern member, Guy Gardner, in Gunn’s feature “Superman,” which will premiere in July 2025.

“We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern,’” said Casey Bloys, chairman/CEO of HBO and Max Content. “As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.”

With the way the MCU’s been struggling as of late, James Gunn’s new DC cinematic universe has an opportunity to become the new standard barer of how comic book movies and series are constructed. Will he do it? We won’t know for a while but it does seem promising. Though that’s mostly Marvel’s fault at this point.

New Live-Action ‘Green Lantern’ Series Coming To HBO was originally published on hiphopwired.com