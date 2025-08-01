Hollywood Honors A Hip-Hop Heavyweight: Busta Rhymes Gets His Star

Source: Deion Allen / @96dna

Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on August 1, and some of his famous friends, like LL Cool J, Chuck D, and Chris Rock, will be there to celebrate with him. Busta spoke about the big moment on CBS Mornings, saying, “Thirty-five years of professional recording is a long earning of my right to passage.

I’m just glad they decided it’s time for me.” He also joked that the longer people had to wait, the longer his speech would be. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shared why Busta deserves the honor. “His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on Hip-Hop music and how important it is to the American culture,” they said.

Fans can watch the ceremony live through the Walk of Fame website.

Busta Rhymes has been a major force in Hip-Hop for over three decades. He first broke out with the group Leaders of the New School before launching a solo career filled with hits. His debut album “The Coming” (1996) gave us the classic “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check.” He followed that up with more hits like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” “Break Ya Neck,” and “Touch It.”

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Busta is also known for huge collabs, working with artists like Mariah Carey on “I Know What You Want,” Janet Jackson on “What’s It Gonna Be?!”, and even newer stars like Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak.

Over the years, the rap legend has earned 12 Grammy nominations and respect across the music world. After the star announcement, he posted on Instagram, “WILL NEVER STOP SAYING IT!! THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP… FROM THIS DAY FORWARD YOU WILL FOREVER KNOW ME AS DR. RHYMES!!”

Busta Rhymes receiving a star on the Walk of Fame is well-deserved and demonstrates that his impact on Hip-Hop is recognized globally.















Hollywood Honors A Hip-Hop Heavyweight: Busta Rhymes Gets His Star was originally published on hiphopwired.com