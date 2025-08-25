Listen Live
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Radio One Columbus and Caresource want to adopt a classroom for Back to School this year and help you to make a difference in the lives of one lucky teacher and their students.

Teachers are the unsung heroes of America’s education system, and we want you to help us honor them.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close