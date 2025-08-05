Source: Courtesy Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

Chance the Rapper Just Changed the Game with CDs

Chance the Rapper has always played by his own rules.

Whether it was redefining the mixtape era with Acid Rap, winning Grammys without a label, or staying independent when major deals came knocking, he’s made a career out of flipping traditional models on their heads.

Now, he’s doing the same with one of music’s most overlooked relics: the compact disc.



With his upcoming album Star Line, dropping August 15, Chance is introducing a whole new kind of CD—one that doesn’t need a CD player to work.

Instead, fans can simply tap their phones against the disc to unlock the music instantly.

The secret? Embedded NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, the same chip used for things like Apple Pay and digital tickets.



It’s not just a gimmick. These limited-edition “tap-and-play” CDs are being sold for $8 and come with exclusive access to the album, visuals, merch, and other unreleased digital content.

More importantly, they still count toward Billboard chart sales, making this the first NFC-enhanced CD release with official tracking.



“I wanted to do something physical, nostalgic, but modern,”

Chance said in a recent interview. “

We’ve seen vinyl make a comeback, but nobody’s reimagined the CD yet.”



Star Line is more than just a tech flex.

The album draws inspiration from Black diasporic movement, particularly Marcus Garvey’s historic Black Star Line, which Chance has connected to through his travels in Ghana and Jamaica.

It’s a deeply personal, globally inspired project that merges storytelling, spirituality, and Black liberation through sound.



Visuals for Star Line are led once again by Brandon Breaux—the artist behind Chance’s iconic 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book covers—bringing continuity to a body of work that spans over a decade.

The rollout feels both familiar and refreshing.



The move comes at a time when artists are experimenting more with physical drops, collectibles, and digital hybrids.

From Travis Scott’s merch bundles to Tyler, the Creator’s deluxe vinyl editions, physical music is having a moment



So, are CDs really dead? If Chance has anything to say about it, the answer is no. They’re just getting smarter.



