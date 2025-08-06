Listen Live
Six More States Can Now Ban Junk Food Purchases With SNAP Benefits

The USDA approved new waivers letting six states bar SNAP users from buying soda, candy, and junk food—joining a growing nationwide push toward healthier federal food policy.

Published on August 6, 2025

Potato chips and ketchup on black table. Top view.
Source: Nadiia Borovenko / Getty

USDA officials approved waivers for six more states to restrict junk food purchases with SNAP benefits. Beginning in 2026, recipients in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Colorado will no longer use SNAP cards for soda, candy, prepared desserts, or energy drinks.

The policy change expands an initiative first launched under Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign—aimed at curbing diet-related illnesses among low-income households. State Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins praised the move as a public health victory.

With the new approvals, a total of 12 states now have USDA waivers in place. Earlier approvals covered Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah. Each state sets its own rules on restricted items.

Supporters say the new rules help steer taxpayer funds toward nutritious foods. Critics argue they unfairly limit choices and do little to address food deserts. SNAP still covers staples like fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains, meats, and many non-processed foods.

The move will impact more than 8.5 million Americans who rely on SNAP statewide. SNAP currently benefits over 40 million people nationwide. Retailers in impacted states will need to update item-level systems by 2026 to enforce the bans.

This shift marks a growing trend toward state control of SNAP policy. As more states explore behavioral nutrition requirements, local communities and grocery programs may need to adjust quickly.

Six More States Can Now Ban Junk Food Purchases With SNAP Benefits  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

