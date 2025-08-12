Listen Live
Beyoncé Wins First Emmy Award for Netflix's 'Beyoncé Bowl'

Published on August 12, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is officially an Emmy winner. The Television Academy announced Tuesday, August 12, the winners of the 77th Emmy Awards in juried categories from costume, animation, motion design and and more.

The superstar won in the category of outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming for her Netflix Christmas special, “Beyoncé Bowl.”

“Beyoncé Bowl” was a special Houston halftime show that streamed NFL Christmas Gameday.

Fellow costume designers on her creative team, Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Chelsea Staebell and Molly Peters, also share in this award.

Beyoncé also stands a chance to win Emmys in two other categories for the Netflix special, including outstanding variety special (live) as a performer/executive producer and outstanding directing for a variety special.

Beyoncé has received 10 Emmy nominations overall in her career. The singer has won 35 Grammys, making her the most decorated Grammy winner in history.

Her other Primetime Emmy nominations include:

  • 2025: Best Variety Special (Live) for “Beyoncé Bowl” — pending
  • 2025: Best Directing for a Variety Special for “Beyoncé Bowl” — pending
  • 2019: Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2019: Best Directing for a Variety Special for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2019: Best Writing for a Variety Special for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2019: Best Music Direction for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
  • 2016: Best Directing for a Variety Special for “Lemonade”
  • 2016: Best Variety Special for “Lemonade”
  • 2015: Best Special Class Program for “On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay Z”
  • 2013: Best Special Class — Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program for “Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show”

