Listen Live
Music

Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Turk Interview Graphic POTC
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

After 24 years away from full album releases, Hot Boys legend Turk is back with his most personal project yet. In an exclusive sit-down on “Posted on The Corner,” the New Orleans rapper opened up about his spiritual journey, career struggles, and why his new album “Joseph” represents his rebirth.

From Rock Bottom to Redemption

Turk’s path to “Joseph” wasn’t easy. The rapper candidly shared his darkest moments, including surviving being shot at 52 times by SWAT team and battling drug addiction. “I was shot at 52 times. The story we go take it back there and by the SWAT team. SWAT team don’t miss, you know, I didn’t get hit or grades, bro,” he revealed during the interview ..

The turning point came through faith. After overdosing twice and praying desperately for change, Turk found his calling behind bars. “I knew from that point on, bro, God had a calling on my life,” he explained, connecting his survival story to the biblical Joseph’s journey of betrayal, imprisonment, and ultimate triumph.


The Joseph Connection

The album title isn’t random. “Joseph was my favorite story when I was in my situation… I related to Joseph so much from the betrayal, the lies, the incarceration,” Turk shared. Like the biblical figure, he sees his struggles as preparation for something greater.

What’s Next

Despite industry setbacks—including the album being temporarily removed from platforms and tour drama—Turk remains focused. “Joseph” showcases his growth as both an artist and person, featuring collaborations with his wife, Alley Boy, and Young Ralph ..

For fans wondering if the Hot Boys legend still has it, Turk’s message is clear: “My name Hot boy Turk, but you could call me Joseph” .. This isn’t just a comeback—it’s a complete transformation.

READ MORE STORIES:

Turk Opens Up About Joseph, Hot Boys Legacy, and Overcoming Adversity  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close