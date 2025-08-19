Listen Live
Radioactive Shrimp Found: Walmart Issues Urgent Recall Notice

Published on August 19, 2025

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers regarding certain frozen shrimp sold at Walmart under the Great Value brand. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the recall stems from concerns over potential radioactive contamination involving Cesium-137 (Cs-137), a man-made radioactive substance.

What Happened?

The FDA is investigating reports of Cs-137 contamination in frozen shrimp imported from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), an Indonesian seafood supplier. U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) detected Cs-137 in shipping containers at four major U.S. ports: Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami. While some contaminated shipments were blocked from entering the country, Walmart received shrimp from the supplier after the initial detection, though those shipments did not test positive for Cs-137.

Affected Products

Walmart has issued a precautionary recall for the following Great Value raw frozen shrimp products:

  • Lot code 8005540-1, Best by 03/15/2027
  • Lot code 8005538-1, Best by 03/15/2027
  • Lot code 8005539-1, Best by 03/15/2027

These products were distributed in 13 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

What Should Consumers Do?

The FDA advises consumers to immediately discard any shrimp matching the affected lot codes. Do not eat or serve the product. Retailers and distributors are also instructed to dispose of the recalled shrimp and cease sales.

If you believe you may have been exposed to high levels of Cs-137, contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

Understanding Cesium-137

Cesium-137 is a radioactive substance produced during nuclear reactions. While trace amounts can naturally occur in the environment, its presence in food is typically linked to human activities. The FDA monitors food for radioactive substances to ensure public safety.

Next Steps

The FDA is collaborating with CBP and Indonesian seafood regulators to trace the source of the contamination and prevent further risks. The agency will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary actions to protect consumers.

For more information, visit the FDA’s official website or contact Walmart’s customer service.

