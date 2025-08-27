Listen Live
News

Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name

Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Raw Chestnuts
Source: matdesign24 / Getty

Two new bipartisan bills at the Statehouse aim to give the state’s beloved buckeye symbol a little extra shine.

Sen. Bill DeMora (D–Columbus) wants to make buckeye candy Ohio’s official state candy, pointing to its popularity at holidays, family gatherings, and its undeniable connection to Ohio State culture.

Made with peanut butter dipped in chocolate to resemble the nut of the buckeye tree, the treat is considered one of Ohio’s most recognizable sweets.

MORE: OJPC Tells DeWine to Reject Federal Grant for Detention Centers

“The buckeye candy is more than just a dessert; it’s a reflection of Ohio’s heritage and identity,” DeMora said.

His bill is waiting on a number and committee assignment.

On the other side of the Statehouse, Rep. Sean Brennan (D–Parma) introduced a separate bill to clean up a decades-old typo in the state code. Since 1953, Ohio law has listed the buckeye tree’s scientific name incorrectly as Aesculus globra instead of Aesculus glabra.

“As a proud Buckeye, I believe our state’s official symbols deserve to be represented with accuracy and respect,” Brennan said, calling the fix a matter of pride and attention to detail.

His legislation (also awaiting committee referral) doesn’t change the tree’s designation, just the spelling.

Together, the two measures highlight how deeply Ohio’s culture, traditions, and even its paperwork tie back to the buckeye.


Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close