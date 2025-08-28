Listen Live
Obituaries

Pam Grier Finds 'Cosmic' Love with Mystery Man at 76

Pam Grier Finds ‘Cosmic’ Love with Mystery Man at 76

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TV One Winter 2014 TCA Panel
Source: Mathew Imaging / Getty

Pam Grier, the legendary actress known for her iconic roles in films like Foxy Brown and Coffy, recently opened up about her love life during an episode of Allison Interviews. At 76 years old, Grier revealed that she has found a “cosmic” connection with a mystery man, describing the relationship as something she never expected to experience at this stage in her life.

In the interview, Grier shared her surprise and joy at finding such a deep connection, saying, “I never thought I would [find someone] because when people find their person, it’s a warm, fuzzy [feeling]. You don’t know why, where, when, how… and when it happened, I said, I can’t believe it happened now.” She admitted to feeling “overwhelmed” when the relationship began, marveling at the intensity of their bond.

Related Stories

Grier also candidly discussed her thoughts on intimacy, humorously stating, “I’m horny as f**k,” when asked about her sex life. Her openness and wit reflect her unapologetic approach to life and love, which has been a hallmark of her personality throughout her career.

The actress expressed gratitude for the relationship, noting that some of her closest friends have never experienced the kind of connection she has found. “They didn’t even know a man like my partner existed,” she said. While she didn’t disclose the identity of her partner, Grier emphasized the profound impact he has had on her life, adding, “He may go off to another part of the universe and me, another part, but at least I know that I met my person.”

This revelation comes after Grier’s previous comments about her unique approach to dating. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she shared her “timeshare dating” philosophy, where she gives potential partners a 90-day trial period before deciding if they’re a good fit.

The actress was previously linked to fellow icons like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Freddie Prinze, and Richard Pryor. However, this new man is being kept under wraps…for now, at least.

Pam Grier Finds ‘Cosmic’ Love with Mystery Man at 76  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close