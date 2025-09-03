Source: Rashon Barksdale / Rashon Barksdale

Legendary College Football analyst Lee Corso had a fantastic career. From playing football for the Florida State Seminoles, to coaching the Louisville Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers, to an analyst on the best college football show, “College GameDay.” When it comes to his career, one of the things Lee Corso will forever be known for is his College GameDay picks.

On October 5, 1996, College GameDay was in Columbus, OH, as the Ohio State Buckeyes played against Penn State. Before the end of the show, Lee Corso picks who he feels will win the game, but he did it differently this time.

He chose Ohio State and grabbed their mascot, Brutus’s headgear, and put it on his head. The headgear pick would start a tradition that continues on the show, and for 430 picks, we see him put on a mascot’s headgear and, at times, dress up as the team’s Mascot and get into full character.

Now we are at pick 431, Lee Corso’s final pick as he retires, and we are back where it all started: Columbus, OH. Saturday, August 30, 2025, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Texas Longhorns. College football fans around the country had their eyes glued to the TV or came in person to see what Lee Corso’s final pick would be.

As College GameDay is coming to an end and kickoff is about to begin, Lee Corso’s pick is in: “Give me my first love.” The crowd roars with cheers as we see Lee Corso put on the headgear of Brutus one last time. Giving the Buckeyes national televised pressure as they must win this game and not let down Corso’s pick. The Buckeyes would beat the Longhorns in a close one, 14-7.

