Listen Live
Sports

Lee Corso’s Final Pick

"The End of an Era: Lee Corso’s Final College GameDay Moment"

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

College GameDay
Source: Rashon Barksdale / Rashon Barksdale

Legendary College Football analyst Lee Corso had a fantastic career. From playing football for the Florida State Seminoles, to coaching the Louisville Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers, to an analyst on the best college football show, “College GameDay.” When it comes to his career, one of the things Lee Corso will forever be known for is his College GameDay picks.

Lee Corso's Last "College GameDay" Show
Source: Jason Mowry / Getty

On October 5, 1996, College GameDay was in Columbus, OH, as the Ohio State Buckeyes played against Penn State. Before the end of the show, Lee Corso picks who he feels will win the game, but he did it differently this time.

Flash Back
Source: Rashon Barksdale / Rashon Barksdale

He chose Ohio State and grabbed their mascot, Brutus’s headgear, and put it on his head. The headgear pick would start a tradition that continues on the show, and for 430 picks, we see him put on a mascot’s headgear and, at times, dress up as the team’s Mascot and get into full character.

Now we are at pick 431, Lee Corso’s final pick as he retires, and we are back where it all started: Columbus, OH. Saturday, August 30, 2025, the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Texas Longhorns. College football fans around the country had their eyes glued to the TV or came in person to see what Lee Corso’s final pick would be.

Heading to the Shoe
Source: Rashon Barksdale / Rashon Barksdale

As College GameDay is coming to an end and kickoff is about to begin, Lee Corso’s pick is in: “Give me my first love.” The crowd roars with cheers as we see Lee Corso put on the headgear of Brutus one last time. Giving the Buckeyes national televised pressure as they must win this game and not let down Corso’s pick. The Buckeyes would beat the Longhorns in a close one, 14-7.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

11 Items
Pop Culture

According To Fivio Foreign, “Nas Is Not A Legend” X Clowns Him

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close