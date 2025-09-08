The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of high fashion, with music’s biggest stars turning the event into a runway of bold statements and vintage glamour.
Latto stole the spotlight in a gold vintage Versace gown that shimmered with old Hollywood elegance. The intricate detailing and flawless fit made her a vision of timeless beauty. Sabrina Carpenter opted for romance, donning a lace Valentino gown that exuded ethereal charm, perfectly complementing her soft, glamorous waves.
Ice Spice brought a modern edge to the carpet in a corseted denim Ralph Lauren dress, blending streetwear with couture in a way only she could. Meanwhile, Tyla paid homage to the ’90s in a vintage mini Chanel dress from the brand’s iconic Spring/Summer 1993 collection, proving that classic never goes out of style.
Glorilla turned heads in a bold plaid ensemble by Helen Anthony, complete with a blazer that added a touch of androgynous flair. Finally, Ciara hit the red carpet in a bold, sculpted red mini dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 collection—a true masterpiece of avant-garde design.
From vintage treasures to cutting-edge couture, the 2025 VMAs red carpet was a celebration of individuality and artistry. These stars didn’t just walk the carpet—they owned it.
1) Justine Skye in Dsquared 2
2) LL Cool J in YSL and Simonei Smith in Ganni
3) Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino
4) Ariana Grande in Custom Fendi
5) Doja Cat in Balmain
6) Olandria in Cheney Chano
7) Nicolas Vansteenberghe in Laquan Smith
8) Latto in Vintage Versace
9) Jessica Simpson in Christian Siriano
10) Ice Spice in Ralph Lauren
11) Tyla in Vintage Chanel
12) Glorilla in Helen Anthony
13) Ciara in Schiaparelli
14) Summer Walter in Howie B
15) Sexyy Red in a Red Leather Dress
16) Leon Thomas in a Long Blazer and Leather Pants
17) Gunna in a Grey Tweed Suit
18) Busta Rhymes in a Black & Gold Suit
19) Joyner Lucas in a Black & White Suit
20) Jermaine Dupri in a Canadian Tuxedo
21) Morgan McMichaels in a Rhinestone Dess
22) Megan Stalter in a White Gown
23) Lenny Kravitz in a Brown Plaid Suit
24) Rebecca Black in a Fur & Lace Combo
25) Zara Larsson in a Sheer Flora Mini Dress
26) Ace Greene in a Plaid Blazer & Jeans
